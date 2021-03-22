NWS Cheyenne: Cool & Unsettled Work Week Ahead

Areas along and west of Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming could see an inch of snow Tuesday night into early Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The agency issued the following statement early Monday morning:

500 AM MDT Monday, March 22 – A cool and unsettled weather pattern prevails through mid-week, with highs generally in the 30s and 40s and periodic chances for rain and snow showers. The best chance for precipitation will be Tuesday and Tuesday night, with potential for minor snowfall accumulations Tuesday night into early Wednesday especially for areas along and west of I-25. Any snowfall accumulations are generally expected to be around one inch or less.

The NWS says "another disturbance may impact the area Thursday night and Friday bring another chance of snow and colder temperatures."

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 328 PM MDT Sun Mar 21 2021 WYZ101-103>107-109-111-113-118-119-222130- Converse County Lower Elevations-North Laramie Range- Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains-Shirley Basin- Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County- East Platte County-Central Carbon County-Southwest Carbon County- Upper North Platte River Basin-Central Laramie County- East Laramie County- 328 PM MDT Sun Mar 21 2021 This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of east central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming, including Cheyenne, Douglas, and Rawlins. .DAY ONE...THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT Scattered snow showers are possible, mainly west of Interstate 25 this evening. These snow showers may briefly develop over the eastern plains before ending late tonight. Up to one half inch of snow accumulation is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY A quick hitting disturbance may bring some light snow accumulation Tuesday and Tuesday night, while another disturbance may impact the area Thursday night and Friday bring another chance of snow and colder temperatures. .Spotter information statement... Spotter activation will not be needed.