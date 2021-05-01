Pothole Patrol Contest – Take a Pic For a Chance to Win With Fat Boys Tire and Auto

It’s pothole season in Wyoming and this spring we’re teaming up with Fat Boys Tire and Auto for the Pothole Patrol Contest.

Starting May 6, 2021, and running through May 30, when you see a pothole in or around Cheyenne or Laramie, take a pic and send it to us, along with the location, using our mobile app. We’ll send it to the city, so they can patch it up, and you’ll be entered to win a new set of Yokohama tires from Fat Boys Tire and Auto.

If you don't have our app, download it now. Then tap on "Submit Pic" to share a picture and location of the craters you spot and get entered to win.

It’s the Pothole Patrol, sponsored by Fat Boys Tire and Auto. The Fat Boys family has been serving Wyoming for over 50 years. When you need tires or auto repairs, find the Fat Boys in Cheyenne, Laramie, Scottsbluff, and Wheatland, or online at FatBoysTires.com

All selections by Townsquare Media of Cheyenne and Laramie judges are final. See complete rules here

CLASSIC CHEYENNE: The Cole Shopping Center In December of 2020, Blue Federal Credit Union completed its new headquarters at the corner of Converse and Pershing in Cheyenne. Well, it’s not so much a ‘corner’ as it is the smooth edge of a roundabout, but anyway. Before Blue FCU built its new campus, the site was at one time a premier shopping destination for Cheyenne. From the 1950s through 2016 it was Cheyenne's Cole Shopping Center.

Local businessman Frank Cole bought the land that would become a Cheyenne gathering place in the 1950s when the corner of Converse and Pershing was the edge of town . Starting in 1952, three different Safeway grocery stores called the Cole home over its half-century of existence. A plethora of other stores served the neighborhood too. From the movie theater to Blockbuster; there was the Cole Department Store, the fabric store, the East Branch of the Carnegie Library, and so much more.

As Cheyenne grew and changed, the Shopping Center fell into decline. Stores closed and new ones didn't take their places. The anchor of the area, Safeway, closed for good in 2016 with much of the rest following. In 2018 the buildings were demolished and the new construction began.

The Cole was so integral to the neighborhood that when we asked on social media for folks’ memories we were flooded with hundreds of responses.

Check out many of those memories below, along with several pictures of the Cole Shopping Center, mostly from near the end in the twenty-teens.



