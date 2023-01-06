Prince Harry Thinks Prince William No Longer Resembles Beloved Mom Diana, Calls Brother’s Hair Loss ‘Alarming’: REPORT

Prince Harry apparently has some choice words for his brother Prince William, mainly in regard to his older brother's hair loss and waning resemblance to their mother, the late Princess Diana.

According to Page Six, a segment in Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, discusses William's looks, including his thinning hair.

According to a passage obtained by Page Six, Harry writes that William's appearance suddenly struck him following their grandfather, Prince Philip. At Philip's funeral in 2021, Harry allegedly realized that William was beginning to look less like their mother Diana.

"I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little," he reportedly writes in the book, sharing that his brother held the “familiar scowl” that “had always been the norm” whenever the two had any kind of interaction.

According to the tabloid, in another section of the book Harry calls William's hair loss "alarming” and “more advanced than mine," despite William, 40, only being a couple years older than Harry, 38.

Harry isn't the only one who thinks William is starting to look less like his mother.

Over the years, many have joked on social media that Diana "snatched" her DNA back from William after he allegedly began to act more like his father, King Charles III.

The latest round of revelations from Spare comes shortly after it was revealed Harry and William allegedly got into an altercation during an argument regarding Harry's wife Meghan Markle.

They allegedly got into yet another fight after the death of Prince Philip, which caused their father King Charles III to intervene.

Spare releases Jan. 10, 2023.