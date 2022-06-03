UPDATE: Both boys have been found and are safe, according to the RSPD Facebook page.

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a pair of Rock Springs runaways.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, Micheal Whipps and Jorge Sanchez, both 16, were reported missing on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the missing boys is being asked to call the Rock Springs Police Department at (307) 352-1575 and reference case number R22-10665.

Callers may remain anonymous, according to the RSPD post.