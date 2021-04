The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a couple of missing juveniles, according to a post on the CPD Facebook page.

According to the post:

''Two teens, Lynayah Smith (left) Akylah Smith (right), ran away from home around 2100 hours on April 2, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of them, please contact dispatch at (307) 637-6500 regarding case #: 21-16815."

