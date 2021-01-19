Do you remember the iconic scene in Disney's "Lady And The Tramp" where both Lady and the Tramp were enjoying some pasta outside of a fine restaurant? Not sure if it was prepared by Remy from Ratatouille or not. I digress. The Cheyenne Animal Shelter has teamed up with Freedom's Edge Brewing Company to bring you Puppy Love, a date with your dog on February 13th.

This Valentine's Day season just got a little bit sweeter! On Saturday, February 13th, from 10 am-1 pm, join the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and Freedom's Edge Brewing Company at the brewery (1509 Pioneer Avenue) for a day of Puppy Love! A $20 donation to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter covers the entire cost of a date day with your dog AND a pint of your favorite beer! There will be Valentine's Day crafts for you and Fido to do together, an Instagram-worthy Valentine's Day Photo Booth for you and your pup, snacks for you and your 4-legged friend, and, most importantly, beer! Space is extremely limited for this special Valentine's Day Date with your Dog, so sign up for your time slot now before it's too late! Questions? Shoot Ashley Christiansen an email at achristiansen@caswy.org.

You have to do it for the gram at least! Seriously, though, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter does so much for homeless pets in Laramie County, fun events like these are a great way to help them out and get that great photo with you and your pup!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app