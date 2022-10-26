What Is Kang’s Plan in ‘Quantumania’?

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer makes it very clear that the film will come down to a battle between Ant-Man and his allies and Kang the Conqueror, the next major villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the end of the trailer has Kang offering Ant-Man some kind of deal — if Ant-Man agrees, Kang will supposedly send him out of the Quantum Realm and back to his home on Earth.

So what is Kang’s deal? And more importantly, what is his big evil plan in this movie? That’s the subject of our latest Marvel video, which looks at the Quantumania trailer and examines all the clues about what Kang is up to at the start of Phase Five of the MCU. His ultimate plan could involve getting his hands on Pym Particles, the invention that allows Ant-Man and the Wasp to shrink, and which we learned in Avengers: Endgame are an essential element of all time travel. See more in our video below:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to open in theaters on February 17, 2023.

