Rain/Snow Expected For SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle

It looks like southeast Wyoming will be getting some much-needed precipitation over the next few days as the region comes off of one of the driest months of April ever.

That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Cheyenne last month experienced its driest April since 1880, and it was the third-driest ever.

The region as a whole followed that same pattern. But the NWS says some relief may be on the way over the next few days:

A pretty busy and unsettled weather ahead for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle, late week into Monday. Looks mainly dry Thursday and Friday across the area, though the southern Panhandle could see some morning rain showers Thursday. Warming temperatures Friday and Saturday, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Need to be watching the winds Friday and Saturday, as the wind prone areas could get close to high wind criteria both days. A cold front approaches Sunday that will kick off our next chance for widespread rainfall. Could be cold enough Sunday for snow to fall out west of the Laramie Range, especially overnight and into Sunday morning. Another day to keep an eye on is Monday, when a stronger/colder low pressure system moves into the area. This system could bring widespread snow and strong winds west of the Laramie Range, that could impact travel Sunday night into Monday. Stay tuned!

