Rally Against Wyoming’s Trigger Abortion Ban Bill Thursday Night

Opponents of Wyoming's Trigger Abortion Ban will rally in front of the Wyoming Capitol Building in Cheyenne this evening [June 30] from 6-8 p.m.

The rally follows the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last Friday overturning the 1973 Roe V. Wade decision. Wyoming lawmakers earlier this year passed House Bill 92, which leads to outlawing most abortions in the state in the wake of such a Supreme Court decision.

Tonight's rally is being organized by the Wyoming Women's March and Wyoming Equality.

“This is a time to show up and support each other, and a time to get organized for the long fight ahead,” said Wyoming Equality Director Sara Burlingame.

According to a news release:

"ALL people of good faith who believe that abortion is a right, who believe that women, inclusive of our trans and non binary siblings, deserve the basic human right of determining when and how we create families or do not, and believe that access to food and shelter and communities that sustain us and our families are part of those same rights, are welcome to attend.''

Rally organizers are citing Article 1, Section 38 of the Wyoming Constitution in support of their argument against the bill. That passage reads: “Each competent adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions.”