Record/Near Record Temps In SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle Sunday

The calendar might say it's fall, but the weather was very summer-like across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Sunday [Sept. 26].

That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

Cheyenne and Laramie both had unusually warm days for late September, although neither community set a record for the date. But Cheyenne did record a high temperature of 84 degrees, falling four degrees short of the all-time record for the date. Laramie hit 79 degrees on Sunday, which again, fell four degrees short of the all-time record for the date, which was set in 2015.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Wondering if your city broke any records with the warm weather this weekend? Sidney broke their record high-temperature Sunday and Alliance tied it! It was a warm day across the region and some cities were 1-3 degrees away from tying a record. Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle will see another warm and dry day today.''

More records could fall today, as high temperatures in the low to mid-80s are forecast across the region.

