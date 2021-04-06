Cheyenne, Laramie Set Temperature Records Again On Monday

The heatwave [for this time of year] continued in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Monday, with new high-temperature records for April 5 being set in several communities.

Those included Cheyenne and Laramie, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''A third day in a row of record-breaking temperatures! Tomorrow's high temperatures are expected to be much cooler than today as we have a cold front moving through tonight into early tomorrow with chances of precipitation continuing into early Wednesday morning. For the latest forecast, go to weather.gov/cys."