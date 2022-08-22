Report: Equality State Among Worst States for Women’s Equality

Ironically, the Equality State ranks among the worst for women's equality, according to a new report released Monday.

In order to determine where women receive the most equal treatment in the U.S., the personal-finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states across three key dimensions -- workplace environment, education and health, and political empowerment -- using 17 relevant metrics.

The data set ranges from the gap between female and male executives to the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men.

Overall, Wyoming ranked 33rd best, or 18th worst, in the country.

The state has the third highest income gap, with women earning 24.8% less than men, whereas Connecticut has the lowest, 3%.

The state legislature is also very male. Wyoming has the sixth highest gap favoring men, with 78.38% more men. Nevada has the highest gap favoring women, with 42.31% more women.

For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-for-women-equality/5835

