Return to Hogwarts With the ‘Harry Potter Reunion’ Trailer

If we can get to the end of this crappy year in one piece, there’s a nice reward waiting on the other side of New Year’s: Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the official reunion of the Harry Potter cast and creative team. (Yes, the Harry Potter franchise is 20 years old. We are all the dude who drinks from the wrong cup in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.)

The names who will appear on the special include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates — and of course the three lead actors, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

They’re all here in the first full trailer for the special. If you’re wondering how they recreated the sets so exactingly, they didn’t — the Return to Hogwarts special was filmed at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London—The Making of Harry Potter, a massive exhibit where many of the sets from the Harry Potter series have been preserved. (I’ve been, it’s really cool — they even serve butterbeer.)

Here’s the reunion trailer:

Here is the special’s official synopsis:

The retrospective special invites fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson will reunite, together with other esteemed cast members and filmmakers across all eight Harry Potter films. In celebration of the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, this unique television event includes brand new cast discussions, insights from the creative team behind the magic, and comments from creator J.K. Rowling.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premieres on January 1 on HBO Max.

