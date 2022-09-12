Riot Girl Summer Fundraiser Happening This Saturday

I know it's only Monday but am I the only one already thinking about the weekend? Blame it on the Monday Blues. If you don't have any plans yet, spend this Saturday at a punk and burlesque fundraiser to support Chelsea's Fund.

The event is privately organized by Kathryn Gaspers, with independent performers, such as Big Dill, Stay Awhile, Prowler, and many more!

Coal Creek will be providing beer and Devine Eats will be providing the Nacho Bar. Proceeds from this event will be going to Chelsea's Fund, a non-profit organization that aims to ensure that all Wyoming residents are able to access and afford an abortion.

The Event

Day: Saturday, September 17

Time: 7 p.m.

Venue: Lincoln Community Center (365 W. Grand Laramie)

Tickets: $15 and currently available at Coal Creek Taphouse and the Great Untamed

This event is only for 18 and over.

Doors will be open at 7 p.m. but the Devine Eats Nacho Bar will be open as early as 6:30 p.m. So head over early and get a head start on those yummy nachos!

Kathryn Gaspers Kathryn Gaspers loading...

For more information on the event, contact Kathryn at kathryngaspers@gmail.com

About Chelsea's Fund

Chelsea’s Fund provides information about abortion providers relevant to Wyoming residents and offers financial assistance if you are unable to afford an abortion. Reproductive justice demands that reproductive health care and the right to self-determination be available to all, not just those with financial resources.

Chelsea’s Fund is run primarily by volunteers. Donated funds go toward helping individuals pay for the cost of the abortion, excepting small amounts for operating expenses and part-time support staff.

For more information, visit https://www.chelseasfund.org/