Risk It For The Biscuit! Laramie Just Got A New Breakfast Spot

I think we were due for a new restaurant opening in Laramie with some less than fun news about some places moving on within the past week or so. So, news of a new breakfast spot in Laramie is very welcome news!

A new breakfast takeout kitchen opened in Laramie recently called Last Biscuit-Takeout Kitchen. Now, one thing that we can never have enough of, is places to grab some awesome breakfast.

Taking a look at their menu, their prices are really reasonable with the most expensive dish costing 8 bucks and that's for a burrito, so that's expected to be a little more. I'm more focused on the biscuits and gravy myself, but the western-style breakfast options seem to be something most will enjoy.

What Are The Hours For Last Biscuit-Takeout Kitchen In Laramie?

Last Biscuit is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 AM to what they call on their website 1ish. So, I'd wager just saying around 1 would be your last chance at some breakfast.

If you're looking to give them a call, their number is 307-460-2212 and they're located at 303 South 17th Street In Laramie. It's behind Subway on Grand.

Get our free mobile app

I've looked through several social media groups that are absolutely raving about Laramie's newest breakfast spot. Several people mentioned that the portions are very generous, which is what we all want, right? A great breakfast, great prices, and generous portions. Sounds like we have a new place to check out in the Gem City.

Check out the menu and let us know what you're most interested in.

See a Rustic Cody, Wyoming Cabin that's Visited By Wild Mustangs