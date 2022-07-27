Strong Storms With Gusting Winds, Hail Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle.

The main hazards of the storms will probably be gusty winds and some small hail.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Wednesday may become active weather wise during the afternoon into the early evening east of the I-25 corridor. Those making outdoor plans should be keep an eye to the sky between 4 and 9pm. If the storms do get going, east of the I-25 corridor, a few of the storms could become strong especially in the southern Nebraska panhandle where hail up to penny size and 50 mph could be possible. These storms will be accompanied by a frontal boundary with cool gusty northeast winds up to 30 mph following its passage during the evening.