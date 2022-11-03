A new baby is joining the Duck Dynasty family! Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff are expecting their second child, according to a sweet family shot on Robertson's social media.

"Another little miracle is in motion," she writes alongside a picture of herself, Huff and their 18-month-old daughter Honey, as well as a print-out of several black-and-white sonogram images. Huff posted the same image and caption on his social media, too.

Robertson didn't share any more details about the baby's sex or due date in her post, but according to her Instagram Stories, the next Robertson baby will arrive in the spring.

"Surprise!" she says in a slide, "Another little May baby on the way."

The Duck Dynasty star couple already have a "May baby" in their household, as Honey was born in May 2021. As they've expanded their family, they've also been expanding the place their family calls home: In September, Robertson shared that they're building their dream home, bringing to fruition plans they dreamed up back when they moved into their first rental home together.

Of course, Honey — and now, her younger sibling — has been at the center of all their plans: In the social media post Robertson shared about the new house that's being built, she included an image of the family standing on its recently-laid foundation, Huff hoisting their baby girl in the air.