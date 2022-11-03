Marine Corps Is Inviting Laramie For A Birthday Celebration

The Marine Corps League is inviting all Marines, Navy Corpsmen, and Friends in Laramie for a birthday celebration.

To celebrate MCL Detachment 777 Marine Corps Birthday, they will be hosting an event with cocktails and dinner.

The Event

Date: Thursday, November 10

Thursday, November 10 Time: 6 PM

6 PM Venue: The Fraternal Orders of Eagles 3493 (126 Lyon st.)

The Fraternal Orders of Eagles 3493 (126 Lyon st.) Cost: $15/person, $20/couples

$15/person, $20/couples For more information Tim - 307 760 1525 John - 307 760 2764 Maron - 307 745 4429



About the Marine Corps League

The Marine Corps League is the only Congressionally chartered U.S. Marine Corps-related veterans service organization in the United States.

Marine Corps League members join together to preserve the traditions and promote the interests of the U.S. Marine Corps. They do so by banding together those who have served with those who are serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, voluntarily rendering assistance to all Marines and their widows and families, and by perpetuating the proud history of the U.S. Marine Corps through observances and historical occasions.

All of their programs aim to serve the community.

Marines Helping Marines

College Scholarships for Veterans’ children

Toys for Tots

Participation in Community Civic Celebrations

Sponsorship and Support of Scouting programs.

Providing Honor Guards for ceremonies and military honors for funerals.

Want to be part of them?

The Laramie Detachment #777 meets every third Tuesday of each month at 7 PM, at Husted-Pendleton American Legion Post 14, (417 E. Ivinson Ave.)

Their Commandant is Timothy Brooks. Should you have any inquiries, you can reach Brooks at (307) 760-1525 or jharri1.marinedoc@gmail.com.

For more information, check out their website HERE.