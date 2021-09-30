Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff Are All in on Walker Hayes’ ‘Fancy Like’ [Watch]

Instagram

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff are the latest celebrities to hop on the "Fancy Like" TikTok trend, and it looks like they're having a ton of fun doing it.

In a clip posted to the social media app, the couple can be seen shaking their stuff in comfy-looking loungewear. At the end of the video, Huff performs a solo routine while Robertson struggles to contain her laughter.

The "Fancy Like" craze originated in June, when singer Walker Hayes posted a clip of himself and one of his daughters performing a synchronized routine to the song on their porch. The clip went viral and the song became a smash — it surpassed 10 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it even managed to crack Top 10 on the all-genre chart.

"Yeah, we fancy like Applebee's on a date night / Got that Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake / Get some whipped cream on the top too / Two straws, one check, girl, I got you," Hayes sings in the insanely catchy chorus.

Robertson and Huff are far from the first celebrities to hop on the trend — the song has since been used in more than half a million videos on the app, including a hilarious clip posted by a very pregnant RaeLynn mere days before she gave birth to her daughter, Daisy. Robertson welcomed her own daughter, Honey James Huff, into the world on May 12.

"We saw a million little miracles yesterday — the best one being this girl right here ... Honey," Robertson wrote in an Instagram post announcing her daughter's birth.

Filed Under: duck dynasty, Sadie Robertson
Categories: Country Music News
