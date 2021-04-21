Sam Hunt celebrated four years of marriage to his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, on April 15, and the country star marked the occasion with a throwback post that dates all the way back to the beginning of the couple's relationship.

"How it started. How it's going," Hunt captioned the image, sharing two snapshots. In the first, he shares a playful kiss with Fowler in what appears to be the backseat of a car, while rocking a youthful, clean-shaven face with a ball cap and jean jacket on.

In the second picture, Hunt is sporting his now-signature beard, but the couple are still all smiles: Fowler is goofing off, while Hunt cracks up alongside her.

The couple wed in 2017 in Hunt's hometown of Cedartown, Ga., after taking a long and circuitous road to the altar. They were in an on-again, off-again relationship for years, and Hunt drew inspiration from both the good and bad times for his music. His debut album, Montevallo, was named after the town where she grew up.

In his song "Drinkin' Too Much," which came out in January of 2017, Hunt speaks directly to his now-wife. The lyrics read: "I'm sorry I named the album 'Montevallo' / I'm sorry people know your name now / And hit you up on social media / I know you want your privacy / You've got nothing to say to me / But I wish you'd let me pay off your student loans with these songs you gave to me." Later on in the song, another line reads, "Hannah Lee, I'm on my way to you..."

More recently, though, the couple have enjoyed happier times. Hunt and Fowler have spent the COVID-19 pandemic hunkered down in their Nashville home, and the singer has said his wife is a huge help to his musical pursuits.

"I run everything by her and make sure to get her sign-off,” Hunt explained in September of 2020. “I'm not sure that I'm honest to the point that I need to run it by anybody other than my wife. She's really big on authenticity, so sometimes I can get a little too big for my britches and write songs that are outside of my character. Not only my literal character, but even the character I might be able to pull off in a song. She cares to keep me honest when it comes to that as well, even when she's not involved in the song."

