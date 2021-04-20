There are some that forget that Harrison Ford has a home in Wyoming. The actor recently teamed up with Wyoming Whiskey in order to help raise funds for the National Park Service.

It never hurts when a legendary A-list actor jumps that happen to reside in your state jumps on board with a great cause. Wyoming Whiskey certainly doesn't mind and neither do the National Parks Service, for that matter. Two new lines of whiskey were recently released by Wyoming Whiskey to help celebrate the outdoor beautiful landscape of the western region.

The new whiskey is called National Parks Limited Edition American Whiskey, which features the Teton mountain range on its label. It a straight bourbon that's been aged five years and is selling for $50. For every bottle sold, 10 percent of the profits will go to the National Parks Foundation, which helps to protect the land and history of the National Parks.

Get our free mobile app

The second whiskey released is called 'Wide Open Spaces - By Air'. Harrison Ford joined as creative director for the new whiskey. On each of its four different labels is an aerial image that was taken by Wyoming photographer Tuck Fauntleroy. Wide Open Spaces will be a little pricier. Tonight, they held a live-streamed auction for the new whiskey that was hosted by Ford and Fauntleroy on the Wyoming Whiskey website. All of those proceeds are going directly to the National Parks Foundation.

Harrison Ford told Esquire magazine in a statement:

For 35 years or so, I’ve been lucky enough to have a home in Wyoming. I am proud to work in conjunction with Wyoming Whiskey, my neighbors and friends, in support of the National Park Foundation...I’m very proud of what Wyoming Whiskey is doing with this event, as it is important to protect and restore these national treasures and keep them safe for future generations.

It's always nice when a guy that's portrayed iconic characters like Han Solo and Indiana Jones jumps on to help out the local cause for your state. To purchase a bottle of your own Wyoming Whiskey, check out the link here.