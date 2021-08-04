Sam Hunt and his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, have plans to add to their family — and soon! The country superstar tells Audacy's TC & Dina that having kids is something "we've been talking about...for a while," and now, they're ready to take the plunge.

"We've really started thinking about it seriously here these past few months, so that's on the agenda right now, and I'm hoping that we'll have some good news sooner than later," Hunt reveals.

During Hunt's pandemic-induced break from touring over the past 15 months, the singer and his wife have spent lots of time hunkered down in their Nashville home, where he says she's been a huge help to both his personal and musical pursuits.

"I run everything by her and make sure to get her sign-off,” Hunt explained in September of 2020. “I'm not sure that I'm honest to the point that I need to run it by anybody other than my wife. She's really big on authenticity, so sometimes I can get a little too big for my britches and write songs that are outside of my character. Not only my literal character, but even the character I might be able to pull off in a song. She cares to keep me honest when it comes to that as well, even when she's not involved in the song."

Hunt and Fowler got married in 2017 in the singer's hometown of Cedartown, Ga., after taking a long and circuitous road to the altar. They were in an on-again, off-again relationship for years, and Hunt drew inspiration from both the good and bad times in his music. His debut album, Montevallo, was named after the town where Fowler grew up.

After tying the knot, the singer admitted that taking creative inspiration from happier times in his personal life was a bit of an adjustment. "I've never written a lot of love songs. Now I feel like my life is full of love and I don't really know what to do with it, I don't know how to get that into a song," he told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. "I know how to get the angst into the song."

Even as far back as 2018, Hunt and Fowler were already thinking about becoming parents at some point in the future.

"My brother had a baby about a year ago. I've been...watching him grow up through pictures mostly. That has escalated my baby fever a little bit," Hunt admitted in the same interview. "I've always wanted to have lots of kids, so it's not something new...I had two brothers, three [kids] has always been a number that works with me."

But he also added that he planned to hold off until he was sure he was ready to be a responsible dad. "I have some growing to do, so we'll see. I'm going to stretch it out," he acknowledged. "So I may age out of, even if I wanted to have six or seven [kids], there may have to be a point where I have to call it."