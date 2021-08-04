PICTURES: Carly Pearce Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry

Carly Pearce is officially the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. The country singer was inducted into the country music institution in a special ceremony that took place during the course of the live show on Tuesday night (Aug. 3).

Opry members Jeannie Seely and Trisha Yearwood were both on hand for the occasion. Seely introduced Pearce in advance of her big moment, saying, "Carly has all the obvious wonderful traits, but she has that one extra thing, determination. She has the sincerest dedication and strongest work ethic of anyone I’ve ever known in my life. And she never strayed from her path of wanting to be a member of the Opry.”

Pearce performed two songs prior to her induction, beginning with her recent No. 1 hit with Lee Brice, "I Hope You're Happy Now," before Yearwood joined her for a joint rendition of "How Do I Live."

Yearwood also performed the actual induction, marking the first time she's done so in her long career.

"This is a very special place, and when you are invited it’s an invitation to the family," she told Pearce. "So, with much pride and joy, Carly you are now an official member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

Pearce took a moment to gather herself before she spoke, finally saying, “What makes this family something special to be a part of is you can have hit records and sell out shows, but all of that can fade and this is something I will have forever. It’s a stage to sing on, a circle to stand in and a forever family. This is super special to me. All I ever wanted to do was sing country music. This isn’t another accolade or feather in my cap but a promise that I will do my due diligence to make sure the circle is never broken.”

Pearce also performed a new track titled "Dear Miss Loretta." The song salutes the influence Loretta Lynn has had on her life and music, and it is the first new song fans have heard from Pearce's forthcoming album, 29: Written in Stone. The album is a deluxe expanded edition of her acclaimed 29, featuring all seven original tracks and eight new songs. That collection is due on Sept. 17.

Yearwood and Seely joined Pearce to finish out her induction by performing the Kitty Wells classic “Making Believe.”

Pearce's induction comes just over a month after Dolly Parton popped up to surprise her with an invitation to join the Opry on June 17.

Big Machine Label Group President and CEO Scott Borchetta and RIAA Vice President, Artist and Industry Relations Jackie Jones surprised Pearce at a press conference prior to her induction with a plaque marking Double Platinum certification for “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” Lee Brice was also presented the honor at the Ryman Auditorium at the same time Pearce was on stage performing the song at the Grand Ole Opry House.

Scroll through the pictures below to see highlights from Carly Pearce's Grand Ole Opry induction.

