‘Hocus Pocus’ Sanderson Sisters Confirmed for Disney+ Sequel

Halloween isn’t over just yet — Hocus Pocus 2 is arriving on Disney+, Disney’s premiere streaming service that launches November 12th. Witches rejoice! The original Sanderson sisters are back for another round of spooky fun. Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are now officially confirmed for the sequel.

News of Hocus Pocus 2 hit just two weeks ago, although according to The New York Times, talks of a sequel have been happening since 2017. Since its release in 1993, the original Hocus Pocus has gained a following of 90’s kids and adults alike. This year, Freeform played the movie a dizzying amount of times during their 31 Nights of Halloween. And now, a whole new generation will get the chance to experience the cultural phenomenon.

Hocus Pocus flopped when it first came out, costing Disney $16.5 million. But thanks to impressive DVD sales and television broadcasting, Hocus Pocus has become a Halloween cult favorite. Inspiring screenings, cosplays, and fan art, the movie’s legacy has far surpassed its humble beginnings. The sequel, however, is bound to have more of a captive audience upon its debut on Disney+.

Little has been released in regards to the sequel besides the announcement made by Disney+. We know that Jen D’Angelo, known for her work on Workaholics, is hired to write the script. And from a comment left by Sarah Jessica Parker on her own Instagram post, we now know that the three actresses have “all said yes” and “we await instructions!”

Until then, keep your brooms close and your black flame candles closer. With its all-star trio of witches locked down, this sequel is not just a bunch of hocus pocus.

