Saturday, April 17th is Document Destruction Day in Cheyenne

WyHy Federal Credit Union in Cheyenne and Casper is holding an event unlike any other this Saturday, April 17th when they host 'Document Destruction Day'. Residents can go to their local WyHy Federal Credit Union branch and safely destroy personal documents.

Who doesn't like shredding things, seriously? Any event that purposely celebrates destroying documents sounds amazing!

WyHy Federal Credit Union is throwing the event as a way of assisting consumers by helping them to stay safe from identity theft and fraud. It is encouraged and advised that residents destroy any and all documents that contain personal information. The personal information of these documents can be bank account numbers, home addresses, Social Security numbers, pins, passwords, or birthdates.

WyHy has partnered with Shred-It for the event so that personal documents may be safely destroyed on-site. Shred-It personnel will dispose of all the shredded personal documents in their shred truck after receiving them from attendees who can stay in their vehicles.

Those wishing to participate in the event can bring up to two bankers boxes of their personal documents to the location to be safely shredded. Personal documents that are eligible are ATM receipts, pay stubs, credit card and utility bills, account statements, cancelled checks, and credit reports.

Electronic equipment and media materials will not be accepted at the event. Batteries, flammables, and combustibles will also not be accepted.

The event is free for all to attend and will take place at branches located at 1715 Stillwater Ave in Cheyenne from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and at the Casper branch at 1521 Centennial Court from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

For all wishing to attend the event, it is not a requirement to be a member of WyHy Credit Union. Check out WyHy.org for more info or call 800-442-2392.