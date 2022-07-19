Cheyenne Frontier Days have a fantastic lineup this year, and we want to give out concert tickets! We've been giving out some sweet tickets on air, but now, we're offering you a chance to win simply by telling us your favorite song!

Yep, it's as simple as that to enter. We have tickets for Parker McCollum, Sam Hunt, and Brooks & Dunn to give away. All you need to do is follow these easy steps to enter for your chance to win those sweet tickets!

1. Download the Y95 Country app (unless you have it already, then just skip to Step 2!) - there's a quick link to the app below. It's free, and your ticket to entering the CFD concerts contest. Plus, you'll get the latest local news, the BEST of country music, and access to more contests in the future.

2. Submit your favorite song by the artist YOU want to see in concert. Want to see them all? Sure, just drop your favorite song under each artist in their contest box below BEFORE 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 21. One entry per person.

3. Celebrate; you've been entered! Winners will be announced on July 21 and contacted with information regarding their tickets.