Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo, PBR Tickets Go on Sale Dec. 15

Tickets for the 126th annual Daddy of ‘em All will go on sale Dec. 15, Cheyenne Frontier Days announced Wednesday.

Rodeo and PBR tickets as well as ticket packages, carnival armbands, and gift cards will go on sale at 9 a.m. (MST) at cfdrodeo.com, and by calling the CFD ticket office at (307) 778-7222.

Rodeo tickets range from $18 to $43, and PBR tickets range from $25 to $105 with special elite seating and VIP tickets also available at various prices. Carnival armbands will be $35 per session or $140 for all 10 days.

CFD says it has partnered with AXS, a digital marketing platform for purchasing tickets for sports and entertainment events.

"Through this partnership, the latest innovations in mobile ticketing, ticket forwarding, online account management, payment plans, and resale are available to our ticket purchasers," CFD said in a release.

"2022 event attendees will use AXS Mobile ID technology through the AXS App which provides contactless, secure, and personalized fan experiences," CFD added. "Attendees will need to download the AXS App to access digital ticket purchases for 2022."

Artist announcements are coming in spring 2022.

