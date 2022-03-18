‘Scream 6’ Gets Official Release Date

The time between Scream 4 and the latest Scream (technically the fifth film in the series, but titled just Scream) was 11 years. The time between Scream and Scream 6 will be closer to 11 months. Paramount has officially set a release date for yet another sequel. The film is expected in theaters on March 31, 2023.

The previous Scream opened in theaters on January 14 of this year. It wound up making $81 million in U.S. theaters and $140 million worldwide. That’s better than the $97 million worldwide Scream 4 made in theaters, but a bit worse than the first three Scream films (those made $173 million, $172 million, and $161 million, respectively) back in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

This latest film is expected to bring back the creative team from the last Scream, including directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. This year’s Scream starred original cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, and partnered them with a new group of young actors that included Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, and a few surprise returning special guests in a slasher that spoofed the rules of modern legacyquels in Hollywood.

In recent interviews Cox has already been talking about how she just received the screenplay for Scream 6 and is now getting ready to shoot the film later this summer. So it seems slightly surreal to get another Scream just a year after the last one, when the franchise was all but kaput for over a decade, but that’s what’s happening.

2022’s Scream — along with all four previous films — are now streaming on Paramount+

