‘Scream 6’ Is In the Works

Even though it was released amidst one of the worst waves of the pandemic to date, Scream has done well at the box office since it opened in theaters back in January. To date it’s earned $63.2 million in the United States and more than $107 million world; better numbers in both cases than the last Scream sequel, Scream 4. The movie was relatively inexpensive to make as well, with a reported budget of some $24 million.

Perhaps it’s not too surprising, then, that Paramount has given green light to another Scream sequel, which will be the sixth movie in the long-running self-referential slasher series. While there’s not talk about returning cast members yet, several of the creators of the new Scream are already involved in this latest installment, including writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick and directors Matt Bettinelli-Pilin and Tyler Gillett.

Here was Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett’s statement about the news of returning for a second Scream sequel:

Working with such a wonderful and talented family of creators — and in the lineage Wes [Craven] and Kevin [Williamson] so expertly built — has been the thrill of a lifetime, and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter in the Scream saga to life.

As long as there are horror movies, there will be horror movie cliches. As a result, there will always be material for more Scream movies. It’s just a question of whether audiences want to see more of them. This year they did — and so there will be another one. In the meantime, Scream (5) is still playing in theaters around the country. Paramount has yet to announce a home video or digital release for the film.