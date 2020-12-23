Security Video Shows Family is Being Watched By a Mountain Lion

Security cameras can be very helpful in understanding when something is near your home. One Colorado family was shocked to learn that they were being watched by a very big kitty cat.

This happened recently to a family in Boulder, Colorado. Fox 4 KC shared video of what their Nest security camera revealed was prowling right outside their front door.

They report that Dave Smith is the guy who shared the video. The mountain lion was surprised when the light came on and seemed to respond to noises from inside the home. The story said that a dog in the backyard started barking which got the big cat's attention.

The outside lighting that came on due to movement was a very good thing. Can you imagine walking out of your front door and having this predator standing 3 feet in front of you?

