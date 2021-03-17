See Inside The Most Expensive House For Sale in Cheyenne
Hey, do you have about half-a-million dollars burning a hole in your pocket? And do you want what could be the most amazing house in Cheyenne? I'm talking about a covered driveway, home gym, basement bar amazing house.
I found this place on Realtor.com. It's at 3420 Hales Ranch Rd, just east of town on a gorgeous piece of land.
The Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Cheyenne
Cheyenne, like any city, is made up of many different neighborhoods. While none of them are as famous as SoHo in New York City or Five Points in Denver, Wyoming's capital city has about 20 neighborhoods that its nearly 65 thousand residents live in.
Neighborhood Scout scoured the information on the Chey-town neighborhoods that make up the 32.37 square miles of the city to find where the most expensive places are to live. We're talking about real estate here, not the price of milk or anything. That kind of stuff is pretty uniform across the city.