The University of Wyoming Opens New Lounge Area For Students
The University of Wyoming students now have a new comfortable, relaxing place where they can gather.
The Lodge is a spacious, heated tent on UW’s Fraternity Mall with cozy seating options, games and activities, and other amenities.
Also, coffee and pastries are available for purchase.
