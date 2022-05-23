It's not often that a national publication like the 'New York Times' takes much of an interest in Wyoming. But when your state happens to have one of the top bike trails in the nation, that seems to be something that they can't ignore. It's even better when that particular bike trail is near the southeast region of Wyoming.

This bike trail is just miles to the west and southwest of Laramie. Therefore, relatively a reasonable driving distance from both Laramie, Cheyenne, and everything in between. It happens to be the Medicine Bow Rail Trail that would happen to show up as 'New York Times' Rails-to-Trails Adventures in the U.S., also known as '8 of the Best Bike Trails in America'.

That's impressive when one of the biggest, most respected publications in the nation is giving a bike trail from the Cowboy State that title. Let's see what exactly the 'NYT' had to say about the Medicine Bow Rail Trail:

For a family-friendly taste of the wilderness; Biking between trail towns has its appeal, but there’s something to be said for a trail that feels like a proper wilderness ride. The Medicine Bow Rail Trail, a 21-mile gravel trail that cuts through the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest in southern Wyoming, offers just that, in a rugged, forested landscape with frequent wildlife sightings. While the trail is decidedly remote — Laramie, Wyo., is the nearest big city and is 30 miles away — it’s still family-friendly, with little elevation gain and a generous width allowing parents to ride alongside their children. The area is rich with history, too — many native tribes, including the Arapaho and Cheyenne, frequently visited the area to conduct ceremonies, and parked at the trail’s northern end near Lake Owen (a worthy destination in its own right) are the remains of a train caboose from the track’s railroad past. Plan on the full ride one way taking around five to six hours, depending on how often you stop to look for moose, elk and other wildlife, and you’ll have to leave a car at each end — there is no shuttle service. Another hint: Bring plenty of water as there is none available on the trail (you’ll find restrooms and picnic tables, though). Number of miles: 21 Difficulty: Easy to moderate, 688 feet of elevation gain total, but at high altitude.

In case you've never been to the Medicine Bow Rail Trail, you might get to experience not only this fun bike trail, but some of the wilderness you see here.

By now, you probably get why they happened to pick this particular spot in the Cowboy State as one of the top bike trails throughout the county.

It may not be the warmest weather just yet, Wyoming, but in the coming months, all of the above is one of many reasons why the Cowboy State is one of the better spots to flock to during the summer. Enjoy it while you can!

