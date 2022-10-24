Shania Twain Puts Rumors to Rest, Announces 2023 Nashville Show

Man, it feels like Shania Twain is everywhere these days! After releasing a new track "Waking Up Dreaming" in September, the country singer has announced she's doing a special show in Nashville next summer.

Rumors about upcoming shows had been swirling online, which Twain admits has been fun to watch.

"There’s been a few rumors in the press about what’s coming next from me - It’s been fun to watch," Twain writes on social media with a crying laughing emoji. "Well I am here to officially confirm ONE of those rumors... NASHVILLE, won’t you wake up dreaming with me, @kelseaballerini and @breland at @geodispark on June 7th 2023??"

Kelsea Ballerini and Breland will join the "You're Still the One" singer as special guests for the show.

Ballerini was on hand to honor Twain at the ACM Honors in August with a performance of "Man, I Fell Like a Woman" as she received the ACM Poet's Award. She also donned Twain's iconic 1999 Grammy gown on the red carpet.

Breland is also a big fan of Twain's: His song "Natural" is an ode to the veteran singer-songwriter and brings a "Man, I Feel Like a Woman" vibe. He also shared on social media earlier this year that he has the perfect song for Twain to be featured on. Perhaps that will become a reality with this show announcement?

Next summer's show is the first show announcement for Twain since wrapping up her Let's Go! Las Vegas residency on Sept. 10 at Zappos Theater.

Twain's new song "Waking Up Dreaming" is her first musical offering since 2017. It feels like a new era for the "I'm Gonna Getcha Good" singer, who has also taken on some acting roles recently, including a cameo in FOX's new show Monarch and as Mrs. Potts in a live-action Beauty and the Beast, set to air on ABC on Dec. 15.

Tickets for Twain's Nashville show will be available on Friday, Oct. 28.