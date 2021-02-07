Shania Twain is one of the lucky who made it to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to catch Super Bowl LV and all the fun of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Twain posted a photo of herself sitting pretty in what looks like a stadium box, and gave fans her best Super Bowl recollection, which coincidentally just happens to involve the Buccaneers...some time ago.

"Congrats to the Chiefs & Buccaneers for making it here! The last time the Buccaneers were in the Super Bowl I performed the halftime show... Can’t believe that was 18 years ago," Twain posted.

The country star appeared at halftime for 2003's Super Bowl XXXVII, where she opened up the show with "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "Up!" and was followed by performances by No Doubt and Sting.

"Good luck to both teams - Let’s Go Guys!" Twain cheekily added to her post. On a serious note, she wrote, "Since there will be more women in on-field roles during Super Bowl LV than ever before LET’S GO GIRLS!"

This particular Super Bowl will indeed be setting records and making history as having more female power than ever before, with six women in on-field roles during the game.

Super Bowl LV took place on Sunday (Feb. 7) and featured a rousing version of the national anthem performed by Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan.

