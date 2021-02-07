Josh Allen lands second in NFL Most Valuable Player voting

LARAMIE -- Former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen received four votes and finished second overall in the race for the league's Most Valuable Player award Saturday night at the NFL's Honors show in Los Angeles.

The Buffalo Bills' gunslinger didn't leave empty handed though. Allen did earn Daily Fantasy Player of the Year.

The third-year quarterback threw for 4,544 yards on 396 completions. Allen also tossed 37 touchdown passes while leading the Bills to a 13-3 regular-season record and their first AFC East Championship since 1995. All of those stats above are franchise records.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers claimed his third career MVP nod, joining Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Tom Brady, Jim Brown and Johnny Unitas as the only other players in NFL history to accomplish that feat. Rodgers received 44 of a possible 50 first-place votes.

Patrick Mahomes, who will start for Kansas City in today's Super Bowl, landed two tallies. MVP Voting occurred before the playoffs began.

Bills' offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was also named the AP's Assistant Coach of the Year.

He is partially credited with helping Allen's completion percentage grow from 58.8 percent in 2019 to 69.2 in 2020. His passer rating also rose 21.9 percent to 107.2.

Hall of Fame class of 2021

Seven players and an NFL scout will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio this summer. Two of those guys ended their careers right down the road in Denver:

Peyton Manning (Colts/ Broncos)

John Lynch (Buccaneers/ Broncos)

Alan Faneca (Steelers, Jets, Cardinals)

Tom Flores (Raiders, Bills, Chiefs)

Calvin Johnson (Lions)

Bill Nunn (NFL scout-Steelers)

Drew Pearson (Cowboys)

Charles Woodson (Raiders/ Packers)

