Shawn Hess, Country Skillet Band Next Up For UW Concert Series
Local musicians Shawn Hess and The Country Skillet Band will be performing Wednesday, July 14, as part of the University of Wyoming’s Summer Concert Series.
Hess and the band will perform from 11:45 am-1 pm at the Simpson Plaza.
Get our free mobile app
There will be a barbecue lunch meal deal available to purchase for $8, including vegetarian options.
Hess and The Country Skillet Band, hailing from Laramie, are Wyoming-grown musicians. Their repertoire ranges from original honky-tonk and introspective Americana to classic country standards. For more information, follow Hess and the band on Facebook.
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.