Shawn Hess, Country Skillet Band Next Up For UW Concert Series

Local musicians Shawn Hess and The Country Skillet Band will be performing Wednesday, July 14, as part of the University of Wyoming’s Summer Concert Series.

Hess and the band will perform from 11:45 am-1 pm at the Simpson Plaza.

There will be a barbecue lunch meal deal available to purchase for $8, including vegetarian options.

Hess and The Country Skillet Band, hailing from Laramie, are Wyoming-grown musicians. Their repertoire ranges from original honky-tonk and introspective Americana to classic country standards. For more information, follow Hess and the band on Facebook.