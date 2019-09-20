Should Wyoming Raise The Age To Buy Tobacco To 21? [POLL]

Wyoming was the last state to raise the legal drinking age to 21. Next year, the Cowboy State could be the 19th to raise the legal smoking age to 21.

A legislative committee voted 10-3 to advance a bill that would raise the minimum age for purchasing cigars, cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, and nicotine vaping products in Wyoming. The measure now moves to the state House of Representatives, who will debate the proposed changes in their 2020 session.

