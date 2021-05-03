‘The Simpsons’ Made a ‘Star Wars’ Short For May the 4th

A long time ago, May 4th was just the day before Cinco de Mayo. No one paid it much attention. Now it is recognized as annual celebration of all things Star Wars — as in “May the 4th Be With You.” And in the past few years, as Disney+ has become the official home for all things Star Wars, they’ve used the holiday as a chance to premiere new content from the galaxy far, far away. Corporate synergy: It’s like the Force, only much more powerful.

This year’s May the 4th celebrations on Disney+ include the premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the new animated spinoff of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Star Wars Biomes, which is billed as “a virtual vacation to some of the Star Wars films’ most iconic and beloved locations like Hoth, Tatooine, and Sorgan as this charming series whisks you off for fly-over tours of a galaxy far, far away.” Most intriguingly for casual fans, there’s a brand-new short from The Simpsons themed to Star Wars titled, “Maggie Simpson In The Force Awakens From Its Nap.”

There’s no trailer for the short, but there is a poster, that promises a meeting between Maggie Simpson and BB-8. Take a look:

Disney+

(How much you want to bet BB-8 sucks on a pacifier at some point? It’s got to happen.)

Here is the short’s official synopsis:

In a daycare far, far away… but still in Springfield, Maggie is on an epic quest for her stolen pacifier. Her adventure brings her face-to-face with young Padawans, Sith Lords, familiar droids, Rebel scum, and an ultimate battle against the dark side, in this original short celebrating the Star Wars galaxy.

“Maggie Simpsons In The Force Awakens From Its Nap” premieres on Disney+ tomorrow, May 4.

