Bart Simpson And Loki Team Up For New Marvel-Themed Disney+ Short

Two of TV's most chaotic characters are teaming up for a new crossover event at Disney+ — The Simpsons' Bart Simpson and Marvel's Loki. The animated Simpsons short, "The Good, the Bart, and the Loki," will find the God of Mischief among iconic Simpsons characters, eventually teaming up with Springfield's resident troublemaker.

"Loki is banished from Asgard once again and must face his toughest opponents yet: the Simpsons and Springfield’s mightiest heroes," reads the official statement from Disney+. "The God of Mischief teams up with Bart Simpson in the ultimate crossover event paying tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of Super Heroes and villains."

Tom Hiddleston will lend his voice for the animated short, which will include several fan-favorite Simpsons characters. The official artwork for "The Good, the Bart, and the Loki" is a spin on the poster for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. Check it out below:

This is the second Simpsons short film to tie in a popular Disney-owned franchise.The previously released Star Wars-themed short “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap’” is currently streaming on the platform. Disney+ plans to continue with this series of shorts, so don't be surprised if you see the Simpson family colliding with another Disney-related series in the future.

"The Good, the Bart, and the Loki" premieres on Disney+ on July 7, and you can keep tuning in every Wednesday for new episodes of Loki. We're half-way through the six-part series, and you can get a sneak peek at what the rest of the season has in store with this teaser trailer.

