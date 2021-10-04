10 Influential Singing Cowboys and Cowgirls of the Silver Screen

Long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe wowed movie viewers of all ages, the cowboys of the silver screen’s musical selections and moral compasses filled a role in popular culture similar to that of today’s superheroes. For examples, see the singing cowboy films of the 1930s and ‘40s.

Nowadays, Western films and television series rely on moral relativity and violence to paint a brutally honest picture of the Old West. Yet in the heyday of Gene Autry, Roy Rogers and others, good guys wore white hats, constantly broke out into song and didn’t exactly pile up justifiable homicides.

Although some of their adventures seem hokey compared to modern entertainment, the singing cowboys and cowgirls who dominated B-movie matinees should be remembered for more than their on-screen impact. The following 10 stars played roles in the transition of country singers from regional radio celebrities to widely known pop culture icons: