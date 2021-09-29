Gene Autry, also known as the "Singing Cowboy," is one of the most beloved names in music. Well, not just in music -- also songwriting, acting and rodeo performing, to name a few things. In fact, Autry has five stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, for movies, radio, recording, TV and live performance.

The famous crooner made his name largely by the bringing his signature style to television, radio and the movies in the 1930s, '40s and '50s. The biggest songs of his career, though, also include some of the most recognizable Christmastime songs. Read on for The Boot's picks for Autry's five best tracks: