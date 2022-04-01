Six Parking Scofflaws ‘Barnacled’ in March, Cheyenne Police Say

Six parking scofflaws have been "Barnacled" since Cheyenne began using the new parking enforcement system a month ago, police say.

Rather than a traditional car boot on a vehicle’s wheel, the Barnacle is placed on a vehicle’s windshield; adhered securely with multiple suction cups. The device releases its grip once a fine has been paid.

"The Barnacle is used as a last resort to enforce parking payments," said police spokeswoman Alex Farkas.

"Citizens who have several outstanding tickets are subject to getting the device placed on their car," she added.

Unpaid parking tickets have grown into a substantial problem in Cheyenne. In just two years, more than $200,000 in unpaid tickets have accumulated.

