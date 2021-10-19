Small City Study Gives Laramie High Marks, Cheyenne, Casper Lower

A study of the best small cities by the website in America by the website Wallethub gives Laramie fairly high marks, while Cheyenne and Casper were rated below average and Gillette lagged behind in the lower part of the rankings.

The survey ranked communities in several different areas: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety.

Laramie did relatively well in the survey, finishing in the 70th percentile with a score of 61.66. Laramie received high scores for affordability and economic health, and not as high for education and health and quality of life. Cheyenne finished well behind Laramie, in the 42nd percentile .but ahead of Casper and Gillette. Cheyenne received an overall score of 56.92, scoring low for affordability but getting a high safety score.

Casper finished in the 36th percentile, with a score of 55.92. Casper got high scores for education and health but got low grades for quality of life.

Gillette did not fare especially well in the Wallethub survey, being rated in the 28th percentile. Gillette's overall rating was pulled down by a weak affordability score.

You can see the entire list here.