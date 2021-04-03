‘Space Jam 2’ Trailer: Welcome (Back) to the Space Jam

Almost exactly 25 years after Michael Jordan met the Looney Tunes, the current king of basketball is getting his own Space Jam. In Space Jam: A New Legacy, LeBron James stars as himself, NBA superstar and dad who’s having trouble connecting with his son when they both get sucked into some kind of supercomputer where Don Cheadle challenges him to a basketball game. Naturally, that means he’s going to team up with Bugs Bunny and the rest of his Looney pals against a team of bad guys for an audience that includes the entire Warner Bros. character library, including the Iron Giant, the Flintstones, and more.

The first full trailer for the highly-anticipated (at least by children of the ’90s) sequel is finally here. Watch it below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Welcome to the Jam! NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way.

Space Jam: A New Legacy premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16.

