Zendaya Voices Lola Bunny in ‘Space Jam 2’

As the trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy indicates, this sequel has to same basic conceit — a world-famous NBA star (LeBron James in this case) teams with the Looney Tunes characters for a big basketball game — and a lot of big differences. This new Space Jam takes place somewhere called the “The Serververse,” some kind of supercomputer that houses basically every Warner Bros. character in history. (The ones spotted in that new trailer include the Scooby-Doo gang, the Iron Giant, and even the gang from A Clockwork Orange.)

It’s not entirely obvious in the trailer, but here’s one more change for the new Space Jam: A new voice for Lola Bunny, the female rabbit character who was introduced to the Looney Tunes crew back in the original Space Jam. Back then, Lola was voiced by Kath Soucie, and mostly was an awkwardly added love interest / foil for Bugs. This time, director Malcolm D. Lee promises viewers Lola won’t be in a crop top this time, and she will have a totally different attitude, and a new voice, provided by Euphoria and Spider-Man star Zendaya.

Lee explained why he felt the character needed an update in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

In preparing for the LeBron James-led New Legacy, the Girls Trip filmmaker set out to ‘reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters,’ revealing Lola will be reintroduced alongside the Amazons of Wonder Woman. ‘We reworked a lot of things, not only her look, like making sure she had an appropriate length on her shorts and was feminine without being objectified, but gave her a real voice,’ explained Lee. ‘For us, it was, let's ground her athletic prowess, her leadership skills, and make her as full a character as the others.’

Wait... Lola Bunny is now, an Amazon from Wonder Woman? What are the odds Gal Gadot shows up as Wonder Woman for a cameo in this movie? It feels like a lock to me. Space Jam: A New Legacy premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16.

