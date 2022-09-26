Spend 21 Unique Minutes With The Famous Bison Of Yellowstone

We all know about the negative stories out of Yellowstone involving the wildlife, but how often do you just take time to spend watching the natural flow of the massive animal?

The bison numbers in Yellowstone have grown by hundreds over the last 120 years. In the early 1900's there were only about 2 dozen bison left in Yellowstone. Today there are up to 5,000 that call the country's first national park home.

Bison Yellowstone 3 4K Nature Relaxing Sounds & Beauty via YouTube loading...

With the larger numbers of bison in Yellowstone, comes the larger amount of stories about visitor interactions with them. It's simple math...more bison + more visitors = more bison/human interactions. The news of another negative interaction is spread almost instantly with most everyone carrying a camera and social media in their pocket.

The point of this article is to show the life of the bison that doesn't include wearing a tourons ripped up jeans on it's horn.

The massive creatures that weigh up to 2,000 pounds are incredible to just watch. Sometimes we forget and take for granted that we're able to watch them in their natural habitat.

4K Nature Relaxing Sounds & Beauty has released a new documentary that features Wyoming's State Mammal, the American Bison.

It's interesting to sit back and watch the way the calves interact with each other, while still relying on mom to protect and feed them. Most of the time, the bison don't care that thousands of people are standing around watching them. They just try to continue on with doing what a bison does.

Bison Yellowstone 2 4K Nature Relaxing Sounds & Beauty via YouTube loading...

Not sure why watching videos like this are so relaxing, but if you have some time, check it out.

