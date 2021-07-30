Visit Cheyenne and Array Have Partnered for New Public Arts App
It is no secret that Cheyenne has plenty of amazing art around town to see. There are certainly lots of aesthetically pleasing pieces from Big Boots to bronze statues to beautiful murals. And now a new mobile app is being developed to give tourists and residents customizable tours of the public art in and around Cheyenne.
Array School of Design and Technology has partnered with Visit Cheyenne to develop the new mobile app. The funding for the project is coming from apprenticeship grant money at Array, according to The Cheyenne Post. Arts Cheyenne and the Boys and Girls Club have catalogued information about public art pieces on display in Cheyenne.
Developing the app gives Visit Cheyenne another great service to offer to the community. Visit Cheyenne's Experience and Marketing Manager talked about the exciting benefits of the new mobile app:
Providing another platform for people to explore Cheyenne is exciting – we hope to reach another generation of tourists and show off our unexpected arts scene at the same time.
Visit Cheyenne already has several technologically navigated products that are offered through their digital platforms, such as a savings pass, the Big Boots audio tour, and the Pair of Pronghorn Scavenger Hunt, among others.
You probably recently noticed the addition of several new murals downtown thanks to the annual Paint Slingers' Street Art Festival that helps to make downtown Cheyenne look that much more aesthetically pleasing. With the number of those displays continuing to grow in Cheyenne, the Visit Cheyenne app will have lots of showcase in its growing database.
