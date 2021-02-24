The Next ‘Spider-Man’ Finally Has Its Official Title

Who says you can’t go Home again?

After an elaborate social media ruse that saw three different Spider-Man cast members proudly announce three totally different “official” titles, the actual, real, legitimate, authentic, genuine title was declared. No, Tom Holland, it’s not Spider-Man: Phone Home. No, Jacob Batalon, it’s not Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker. No, Zendaya, it’s not Spider-Man: Home Slice.

For real now: It’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. The announcement was made on Tom Holland’s Instagram page (but, like, for real this time), with Batalon, Zendaya, and Holland all walking out of director Jon Watts’ office past a white board with the actual title on it:

Obviously, the title continues the naming convention started with the first Spider-Man movie co-produced by Sony and Marvel, 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. (As in, there was a homecoming dance in the movie.) That was followed by 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. (As in, Spidey went on a European vacation.) No Way Home could refer to the fact that Far From Home ended with Spider-Man’s secret identity being revealed to the entire world — meaning there’s no way for him to go back to being Peter Parker. Or it could refer to the Spider-Verse, and getting stuck on an alternate Earth, provided that actually happens in the movie. (Villains from other Spider-Man universes will appear. As for the old Spider-Men themselves? Who knows.)

The clip also includes a whiteboard full of alternate titles, may of which were popular fan guesses, including Spider-Man: Homeworlds and Spider-Man: Homesick:

Sony

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters (hopefully) on December 17, 2020. If there are no further Covid-related scheduling delays, there are still three other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies due out before it: Black Widow (on May 7), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (on JUly 9) and Eternals (on November 5). After a long time without a Marvel movie — ironically, the last one was Spider-Man: Far From Home — there’s a whole bunch about to head our way. (Hopefully.)