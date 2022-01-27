The following post contains SPOILERS about Spider-Man: No Way hohmygosh are we still going with spoiler alerts for this movie? In late January? After the movie had made over $1.6 billion? When does it end? When?!?

For the benefit of the audience losing their minds in the theater when they showed up out of nowhere, everyone involved in Spider-Man: No Way Home kept the film’s biggest surprises — the appearances by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — for months and months. That meant that even though the film features all three live-action movie Spider-Men, they never really appeared anywhere together to promote the film.

But now the secret is pretty much out, and finally Maguire, Garfield, and Tom Holland sat down to discuss the film. Over the course of a 30 minute video conversation with Deadline’s Pete Hammond, they talked about shooting together, what it was like for Maguire and Garfield to return to roles they hadn’t played in years, whether the film marks the end of an era and the start of another, and how they kept Maguire and Garfield’s involvement quiet for as long as they did. Watch the full interview below:

This is good, but what we really need is joint Spider-Man commentary with all three Peters Parker on the Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray. That would be the ultimate (Spider-Man). In the meantime, Spider-Man: No Way Home is still playing exclusively in movie theaters around the country. To date, the film has grossed $1.69 billion worldwide.